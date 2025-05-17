Juno-nominated ensemble coming to Kelowna on May 24

Photo: Standing Wave Ensemble Standing Wave Ensemble will be playing in Kelowna on May 24.

A Juno-nominated ensemble is playing at Kelowna's Mary Irwin Theatre next weekend.

Standing Wave, a six-piece contemporary chamber ensemble, is coming to Kelowna on May 24 for an evening of “mind-expanding music.”

“Standing Wave Ensemble's virtuosic performances of cutting-edge contemporary chamber music are truly exceptional,” Rotary Centre for the Arts Their RCA theatre programming director Andrew Stauffer said in a press release.

“Their RCA performance is an excellent entry point into the New Music world both for lovers of the greats and for those unfamiliar with classical music.”

Standing Wave Ensemble has been “pushing the boundaries of classical music” for more than 30 years, playing modern classics by Murail, Glass and Vivier, as well as commissioned works by Canadian composers like Nicole Lizée, Jocelyn Morlock, Bekah Simms, Giorgio Magnanensi, and Jordan Nobles.

“We are thrilled for this co-presentation between the RCA and our festival,” said ClassicalValley's Nicolas Denton Protsack.

“Standing Wave Ensemble, being one of Canada's premiere new music groups, is a very special addition to our roster this year, and we cannot thank the RCA enough for its collaborative spirit in

making this performance possible. It's collaborations like these that make the Okanagan such a special and vibrant artistic community.”

Tickets for the performance, which can be found here, are going for $45, while those under 30 years of age receive 30% off.