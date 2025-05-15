MNP Kelowna donate $150K to KCR Community Resources

Photo: Central Okanagan Foundation Cheque presentation by MNP Kelowna Partners to KCR, Thursday, May 15.

KCR Community Resources has received a three-year commitment that will help them continue to provide community services in Kelowna.

MNP Kelowna announced Thursday it will be donating, via the Central Okanagan Foundation, $150,000 over the next three years to help support the core program at The Family Hub.

"MNP Kelowna Partners are delighted to announce our continued support for the Central Okanagan

Family Hub with a dedicated annual donation of $50,000 for each of the next three years,” said Jennifer

Hollis, with MNP.

The money will be used to provide reliable funding and interactive programs for vulnerable families.

The Family Hub’s model encourages connections to the community, helping families navigate the services and programs that address their specific needs.

“Knowing that we have this funding for another three years provides us with the stability to plan, to grow, and to respond quickly to changing needs. It allows us to meet families where they are, build trust, and offer timely, meaningful support," said David Brown, president of the board of KCR Community Resources.

The commitment is being made through the MNP Partner Community Fund, which was created in 2021. Since the fund was created, a total of $300,000 has been donated.

The Family Hub is located inside Pearson Elementary School at 700 Pearson Road.