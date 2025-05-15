Paving causing traffic backups on Leon Avenue 

Photo: Contributed Traffic was backed up along Leon Avenue between Abbott St. and Water St. on Thursday afternoon.

A paving project is causing backups on Leon Avenue between Abbott Street and Water Street.

Crews will be working along the stretch of Leon Ave. until approximately 7 p.m.

While one lane of traffic remains open, extra volume ahead of the long weekend and the closure of the 200 and 300 blocks of Bernard Avenue for Meet Me on Bernard are combining to cause congestion adjacent to under-construction Water Street by the Park towers.

A worker with All Safe Traffic Control is asking drivers to use extra caution and have patience with the paving crew.

Alternate routes to get downtown from Highway 97 include Ellis Street or Richter Street.