Photo: Nicholas Johansen Collision at the intersection of Ethel Street and Harvey Avenue, Thursday May 15, 2025.

The intersection of Ethel Street and Harvey Avenue is partially blocked after a three-vehicle collision occurred just after 2 p.m. Thursday.

Southbound traffic on Ethel is completely blocked, and two lanes of Harvey Avenue are blocked by the vehicles.

Emergency responders are on the scene, including RCMP and the Kelowna Fire Department.