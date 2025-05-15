500,000 Lego bricks used in new exhibit at Kelowna Art Gallery

Photo: Kelowna Art Gallery Lego artist Ekow Nimako is bringing six installations to the Kelowna Art Gallery.

A renowned Lego artist will have work on display later this month at the Kelowna Art Gallery.

Ekow Nimako’s Building Black Civilizations: Journey of 2,000 Ships has been making waves across the continent. It opens in Kelowna on May 24.

Nimako uses Lego blocks to complete complex structures that take upwards of 800 hours to complete. The exhibit coming to Kelowna explores the mysterious fourteenth century sea voyage of Mansa Abu Bakr II, predecessor of Mansa Musa, ruler of the ancient Mali Empire.

According to legends, Abu Bakr II was an intrepid explorer, who abdicated his throne and took 2,000 ships on an expedition into the Atlantic, but was never to return or to be heard from again.

The exhibit features six distinct art installations that comprise half a million Lego bricks.

Building Black Civilizations: Journey of 2,000 Ships runs from May 24 to Aug. 24. An public opening reception will be held on Friday, May 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the gallery.