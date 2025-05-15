Waterscapes developer gets new approval for four Ellis Street towers

Photo: Ledingham McAllister Project rendering

With the clock running out, developers of the large Vintage at Waterscapes project on Ellis Street were back before city council this week seeking new development and development variance permits.

Development permits granted to Ledingham McAllister in July of 2023 were set to expire necessitating the re-application.

Planning director Ryan Smith said both economic conditions and the complexity of the buildings likely contributed to a delay in beginning construction.

He said the application before council was nearly identical to the one council approved 22 months ago with only minor tweaks.

The development includes four towers situated on two separate podiums. The towers vary in height with 36 and 34 storey towers on the south podium and those 32 and 28 storeys on the north podium.

The development is expected to include 1,141 residential units, a majority of which (714) are two bedrooms.

Parking is being made available for 1,366 vehicles with another 1,142 bicycle stalls.

In order to obtain additional height and density, Ledingham McAllister is contributing $2.282 million to the city’s housing opportunities reserve fund.

Council voted 6-2 in favour of the project with councillors Hodge and Cannan opposed.

Coun. Gord Lovergrove opposed the project previously but “reluctantly” came out in favour Tuesday.

The permits issued this week expire in two years.