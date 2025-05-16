Kelowna man spots mother grizzly, cubs on Big White Road

A Big White resident says he had a very special moment driving up Big White Road this week.

Jason Oberlander tells Castanet he was driving on Big White Road between the transfer station and Gem Lake when he spotted something on the side of the road.

"I saw what looked to be this big brown boulder, but it started moving."

Oberlander quickly realized it was a bear, which bolted to the other side of the road. When it reached the safety of the far side it stopped and stood up on its hind legs.

Oberlander says he's sure it was a grizzly. They have been spotted in the area previously.

"Absolutely. You can see the hump on the mama's back. And the silver tip."

At first, he didn't know why the bear was rearing up, but then he spotted a pair of cubs slowly making their way across the road.

He started taking photos and eventually the cubs heeded their mother and trotted over the safety, and the trio of grizzlies disappeared into the bush.

Oberlander says he got the sense that the mother bear knew enough to get off the road, but the cubs didn't.

"I'm not an expert, but I would think it was just her trying to get her cubs to follow her, and probably to also let me see how big she was, so I wouldn't get too close," Oberlander says.

"Very cool encounter, anytime you see a grizzly, it's a blessing."