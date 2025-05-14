Public input sought for design of new Kelowna road to improve connections through midtown area

The City of Kelowna is looking for your input into the design and alignment of the much anticipated Clement Avenue extension.

The new road that would connect Spall with Highway 33 has been on the books for years.

It is expected to create an alternative route through the city’s midtown urban centre, creating a link between downtown and neighbourhoods to the north and east.

“The preliminary design work underway will also include considerations for multi-modal enhancements to the Okanagan Rail Trail,” the city said in a news release.

“The current preliminary design phase is being delivered with a funding contribution from the Ministry of Transportation and Transit.”

City transportation manager Gordon Foy says the road network in the midtown area is constrained by both Mission Creek and Dilworth Mountain, limiting current options.

“Traffic between the east and west sides of the city, as well as regional highway traffic, is limited to three routes, Enterprise Way, Harvey Avenue/Highway 97 and Springfield Road,” said Foy.

“The Clement Avenue extension will create a new way to pass through midtown, increasing the road network’s capacity and redundancy during peak periods.”

Residents can provide input through an online survey.

Input will help inform preliminary design of the overall project.