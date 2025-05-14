BMO donates $80K to YMCA program supporting Central Okanagan students

Photo: Contributed YMCA and BMO staff present an $80,000 cheque with children from the YMCA Beyond the Bell program at Raymer Elementary School.

BMO has donated $80,000 to help fund the YMCA’s Beyond the Bell program for the next four years, supporting children at Raymer and Chief Tomat elementary schools.

The Beyond the Bell program helps students in Grades 1 to 5 who may be falling behind in school. It provides support with reading, math, and social skills, along with healthy snacks and a safe place to learn and grow.

Allyson Graf, CEO of YMCA of Southern Interior B, said the support from BMO will make a big difference.

“This program is crucial in providing wrap-around supports that helps young learners overcome complex challenges and keep up academically with their peers," she said.

"By setting a healthy foundation for their future, we’re ensuring that students receive the assistance they need to succeed in school. It truly takes a community to raise our children, and together we can help make their futures bright.”

Students are referred to the program by their teachers or principals.

“BMO is proud to partner with the YMCA to provide a safe, supportive environment where children can continue to learn, grow and thrive after school,” said John Duff, regional vice president, BC and Yukon Region, BMO.

“This gift reflects BMO’s deep commitment to the communities we serve, by helping to remove barriers to education, enhance academic achievement, and promote connection through physical and creative activities.”