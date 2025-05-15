Fifth season of Meet Me on Bernard begins this weekend 

Cindy White

The fencing and concrete barriers are in place as Downtown Kelowna kicks off summer with "Meet Me on Bernard" starting Friday.

The 200 and 300 blocks of Bernard Avenue will be blocked to vehicle traffic until Sept. 14, with a festive vibe taking over the street near the waterfront.

“We have 12-plus patios that have extended this year and three parklet patios. We’re excited for people to be coming down here, spending time, spending their money,” said Cassandra Wysochanskyj, manager of marketing and events with the Downtown Kelowna Association.

“The night market is going to be bigger and better,” said Wysochanskyj. “We have 50-plus vendors every single Thursday, in addition to cultural nights that are going to be happening in July and August.”

This is the 5th year for the summertime pedestrian mall that was first introduced during the pandemic as a way to support downtown businesses.

Wysochanskyj said pedestrian counters recorded an approximate 67 per cent jump in foot traffic during Meet Me on Bernard in 2024. The City of Kelowna’s bike valet program will also be back.

“It is free of charge to register your bike and you can keep it down here while you shop, eat, enjoy patios.”

The bike valet program will be in place at the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Mills Street from Monday, May 19 until Sunday, Aug. 31. Residents and visitors can safely and conveniently park their bikes for free on weekdays between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starting June 7, the program will expand to weekends from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

She points out that while some street parking will be lost during the closure, there is plenty available nearby at the Chapman, Library and Memorial parkades and along Ellis and Water streets.

A new element this year is a call out to local artists to paint the concrete barriers placed at intersections to keep vehicles off the pedestrian mall.

The barriers will stay up a little later than usual to help celebrate Kelowna hosting Country Music Week and the Canadian Country Music Awards for the first time. The CCMAs will be handed out at Prospera Place on September 13.