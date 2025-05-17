Kelowna’s Gospel Mission welcomes new executive director

Madison Reeve

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission has a new leader at the helm.

Trevor Freeman stepped into his role as executive director just over a week ago and says he’s already feeling inspired by the people and the purpose behind the work.

“I have been moved, impressed, grateful, just to see the work being done here by the incredible team of staff and volunteers,” Freeman said.

With more than a decade of experience in the non-profit sector, Freeman brings a diverse background to the organization. His past roles include working as a church leader, hospice fundraiser, and food bank director.

He describes his new position as both an honour and a challenge.

“The big thing is to learn the people and learn the organization. I'm coming into a really high-capacity, high-function group who do really amazing work, and every time I've talked to a staff person or volunteer, I see their heart and I see their commitment,” he said.

Freeman takes over from Carmen Rempel, who served as executive director since 2020. He has called Kelowna home for nearly 12 years and is passionate about building a more connected and compassionate community — especially for its most vulnerable.

“My hope is that we can really see each other, listen to each other and care for each other — that reminds each of us of our shared dignity, our shared humanity, and our shared desire to build a really strong community,” he added.