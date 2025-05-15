Kelowna girl lands lead role in Lifetime’s 'I Was Honey Boo Boo'

Photo: Kevin Clark Studios Kelowna’s Vale Cooper

A Kelowna child actress has a starring role in the new biopic premiering on television Saturday.

Vale Cooper, 11, plays a young Alana Thompson — famously known as Honey Boo Boo — in the film I Was Honey Boo Boo on the Lifetime channel May 17 at 5 p.m.

The film, directed by Canadian filmmaker Katie Boland, tells the story Honey Boo Boo, who rose to stardom as a child pageant contestant on Toddlers and Tiaras.

Cooper portrays the early life of the reality TV personality who became a household name.

“I loved playing Young Alana,” said Cooper. “Because I got to be my wild and fun self!”

Cooper's previous roles include Young Missy opposite Dennis Quaid in Happy Face, Young Rebecca in Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane and Ryan in We Need A Little Christmas.

Cooper is a student of Carly Fawcett at Born to Act Studios and also trains in voice with Janel Filipiak and Janel Rae. Off screen, she’s a competitive athlete with a passion for climbing, volleyball, and soccer.