Rain doesn’t stop generosity during KGH Foundation’s Day of Giving

Madison Reeve

Not even a rainy spring day could dampen the generosity pouring in for the KGH Foundation’s Day of Giving on Wednesday, as donors stepped up to support a major new health care initiative at Kelowna General Hospital.

This year’s campaign aims to raise funds for a state-of-the-art robotic surgery system, which the hospital says will significantly enhance surgical precision and patient outcomes.

Allison Young, CEO of the KGH Foundation, said donations started coming in early and steadily.

"The vibe is amazing. I was here at 6 a.m. with so many members of my team. We have got the change bandits there on Pandosy in the rain, under umbrellas. People still carry change, and I think they raised $2,000 just from the generosity," she said.

The all-day fundraising event runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., with activities centered at the hospital’s Centennial Lobby and front lawn.

Young said the robotic surgical system will be a major step forward for the hospital and the region.

"It's taking the expertise and talent and skills of our surgeons and it's elevating it to the next level. And this is the type of technology and the type of services and equipment that we want to have here at KGH for people of the Okanagan," she added.

To further boost the impact, every donation made before midnight on May 14 will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $500,000, effectively doubling contributions.

Since launching the Day of Giving, the foundation has raised over $5.5 million to support critical care needs at KGH — including cancer diagnostics, stroke care, mental health, and COVID-19 response.

Ways to Donate on May 14:

Online: www.kghfoundation.com

By phone: 250-862-4438

Drive-thru Donation Station: 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Rose Ave & Pandosy St (under the hospital overhang)

In person: Drop cash or change in the buckets held by Sprott Shaw College volunteers.