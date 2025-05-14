Kelowna RCMP ticket nearly 50 school zone speeders, one driver doing more than twice the limit

Photo: RCMP Kelowna RCMP were doing speed zone enforcement in school zones on Monday, May 12, 2025.

Mounties pulled one prohibited driver off the road and handed tickets to dozens of others caught speeding in school zones this week.

On Monday, the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Unit conducted a traffic enforcement campaign within school zones in the city. They issued 48 tickets for speeding, including one motorist who was going 67 km/h.

Another 15 distracted driving tickets were issued for people using electronic devices while behind the wheel. Police also handed out one ticket for failure to wear a seatbelt, one ticket for a vehicle with tinted front side windows, one prohibited driver notice and three other Motor Vehicle Act offences.

Nine drivers received verbal warnings and RCMP arrested a prohibited driver during the enforcement campaign.

“We are listening to the concerns of the public and are committed to targeting high-risk areas—particularly school zones—to ensure the safety of our community,” says Sgt. Kyle Ushock of the RCMP Municipal Traffic Unit.

Kelowna RCMP also plans future projects targeting seatbelt enforcement, impaired drivers, and distracted and aggressive driving.

The school zone enforcement campaign was part of Canada Road Safety Week.