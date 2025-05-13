261017
Kelowna's Strathcona Beach Park playground getting upgrades

The City of Kelowna says work will start Wednesday on three new inclusive play structures at Strathcona Beach Park.

The new play structures are designed for children ages two to five and complement the play tower that was installed in 2023.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of June.

Strathcona Beach Park will remain open during construction.

“Park visitors are asked to abide by safety personnel instructions, posted construction signage and fencing to ensure everyone’s safety while commuting through the area,” the city said in a statement.

The project is being funded in partnership between the City of Kelowna and the Kiwanis Club of the Central Okanagan through the Kiwanis Legacy Fund.

