Kelowna's Strathcona Beach Park playground getting upgrades

Photo: City of Kelowna File photo of play tower installed in 2023. Top (left to right): City of Kelowna Councilor Loyal Wooldridge, Mayor Tom Dyas and Councilor Ron Cannan - Middle (left to right): KGH Foundation CEO Allison Young and City of Kelowna Councilor Luke Stack - Front (left to right): Kiwanis Legacy Fund Committee Members Tom Cockrell and Wendy Falkowski

The City of Kelowna says work will start Wednesday on three new inclusive play structures at Strathcona Beach Park.

The new play structures are designed for children ages two to five and complement the play tower that was installed in 2023.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of June.

Strathcona Beach Park will remain open during construction.

“Park visitors are asked to abide by safety personnel instructions, posted construction signage and fencing to ensure everyone’s safety while commuting through the area,” the city said in a statement.

The project is being funded in partnership between the City of Kelowna and the Kiwanis Club of the Central Okanagan through the Kiwanis Legacy Fund.