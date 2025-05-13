Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride set to roll through Kelowna in support of men’s health 

Photo: Rob Siddon The 2025 Kelowna Distinguished Gentleman's Ride takes places Sunday, May 18.

A whole lot of suit-wearing Don Draper types will be rolling through Kelowna this weekend.

No, it’s not a Mad Men convention. It’s a fundraiser in support of men’s health.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride started in Sydney, Australia but has spread to over 100 cities with over 100,000 participants. In Kelowna, more than 60 riders have registered so far.

The goal of the themed event is to bring people together and change the face of men's health.

Movember has been the charity partner since 2016. Funds raised by The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride help to power Movember’s work targeting prostate cancer and mental health.

The local fundraising goal is $30,000 and organizer Rob Siddon says they are already close to $20,000.

Riders in Kelowna are asked to gather outside M&M Performance at 849 McCurdy Pl. at 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 18. They will then cruise along a 40 km route through the city, including a stop at Summerhill Winery, before returning to M&M Performance.

Those who would like to participate in the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride can register here.