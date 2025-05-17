The Kelowna Junior Chamber International group is recruiting

Photo: JCI JCI members with some of Kelowna city council, including mayor Tom Dyas.

The Kelowna Junior Chamber International group is seeking new members.

The group is inviting young professionals and community-minded individuals to its new members night, May 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Mercedes-Benz showroom at 2580 Enterprise Way.

“It’s a great opportunity for anybody who wants to give back but isn’t sure how or where to start,” says JCI Kelowna secretary Raina Lutz. “After 2020, as we rebuild our relationships to each other, and the understanding of community service and volunteering, JCI offers the chance to work with different programs and non-profits in addition to fun and networking together as a club.”

The Junior Chamber International is a worldwide organization of young leaders and entrepreneurs with nearly 200,000 members worldwide.

JCI Kelowna is on a mission to empower people aged 18 to 40 to help create positive change in their communities.

"This is a perfect chance to meet like-minded individuals, learn about JCI’s mission, and discover how you can get involved in a community that’s committed to developing leadership, personal growth, and social impact," Lutz says.

For more information about becoming a member or supporting JCI Kelowna’s work, click here.