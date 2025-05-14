Today is the KGH Foundation's Day of Giving

Photo: Colin Dacre Kelowna General Hospital.

It's one of the biggest days of the year for the KGH Foundation.

Wednesday marks the hospital foundation's annual Day of Giving, and this year, the goal is to raise money for a new robotic surgery system at Kelowna General Hospital.

The event runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the hospital's Centennial Lobby and front lawn.

At the heart of the campaign is “Vinni,” a state-of-the-art surgical robot that will allow KGH surgeons to perform less invasive procedures with enhanced precision.

“The best hospitals, and best surgeons, around the world embrace robotic-assisted technology because of its significant benefits for patient care,” says Allison Young, CEO of the KGH Foundation.

“It’s time to bring this level of surgical excellence to our hospital.”

Every dollar donated before midnight on May 14 will be matched up to $500,000, doubling the

impact of each gift.

Since its inception, the KGH Day of Giving has raised over $5.5 million for critical care priorities including cancer diagnostics, stroke care, mental health, and COVID-19 response.

There are several ways to give on May 14:

Online: www.kghfoundation.com By phone: 250-862-4438 Drive-thru Donation Station: 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Rose Ave & Pandosy St (under the hospital overhang) In person: Drop cash or change in the buckets of Sprott Shaw College

To learn more or to make a donation, visit kghfoundation.com/day-of-giving.