Kelowna tourism heats up ahead of May long weekend

Madison Reeve

With the May long weekend just around the corner, Kelowna is already seeing a surge in visitors, giving local tourism operators a welcome boost as the summer season unofficially kicks off.

Wine tour companies are reporting strong interest from both Canadian and American travellers.

Vine 49 Wine Tours says bookings are up significantly compared to last year.

''Business has been booming this season so we are excited for what's to come thinking we are going to see a lot of Albertans and British Columbians that are looking to come out here and spend some money rather than crossing the border," said owner Branden Redschlag.

''We are also seeing Americans come out here and spend their dollar because it takes them a lot farther,'' he added.

Toast the Okanagan Wine Tours is seeing a slightly slower start but remains optimistic about the coming days.

''We have one (tour) for the long weekend. We don't have a lot, but we have quite a few on going after that," said owner Anne Wilson.

According to Ellen Walker-Matthews, CEO of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA), the region is poised for a busy season as both local and international visitors return to the valley.

''We are hearing great things about the long weekend. I think this year people are just chasing Canadian destinations. I think the dollar is keeping them in Canada and right now we are seeing good strong bookings right through the summer" she said.