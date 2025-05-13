Two more rental housing projects approved by Kelowna council

Photo: New Town Architecture Drawings of Pacific Avenue development

Two Kelowna rental housing projects were advanced by city council Monday.

The projects on Pacific and Bernard avenues will, once complete, add 261 units to the city’s rental housing stock.

Owners of a property at Pacific Avenue and Pasnak Street were issued a development permit for a 208-unit development.

The project will feature two six-storey buildings atop a parking podium.

When the application first came to staff it included three “minor variances,” however staff indicated through the technical review process those variances were addressed and redesigned.

The applicant is providing a vehicle cash-in-lieu payment of $388,500 to make up for a 10 parking stall shortfall. They will be providing 165 stalls instead of 175.

A deal was reached with Modo to provide car share to residents.

The redevelopment at 1181 and 1191 Bernard came back to council for rezoning after a development permit had already been awarded.

The unusual step was made to allow for the applicant to seek the rental-only sub zone.

Staff say the change was made for “feasibility reasons.”

The original concept was for market condos.

The change will allow the applicant to apply for a 10-year tax exemption.

Both projects will go ahead once building permits have been issued.