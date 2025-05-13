Kelowna man pleads guilty in 2022 killing of UBC Okanagan security guard

Photo: FACEBOOK Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn, 24, is scheduled to enter a guilty plea in May to manslaughter in the Feb. 26, 2022, death of 24-year-old Harmandeep Kaur.

This story contains a description of a homicide that readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A Kelowna man confessed Tuesday to relentlessly and fatally beating a young woman he worked alongside at UBC Okanagan.

Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn, 24, entered a guilty plea to the 2022 manslaughter death of 24-year-old Harmandeep Kaur, and a sentencing hearing that followed detailed for the first time both the gruesome attack and how it all began.

Crown Counsel David Grabavac told the court that Ognibene-Hebbourn was a cleaner working at the university and had stopped taking an anti-psychotic medication in the year before the attack. Instead, he was taking illicit substances, and was on several drugs the night he killed Kaur.

He was in what has been described in reports as a "profound state of psychosis" when he turned his focus on Kaur, a security guard, just after 5 a.m., Feb. 26, 2022.

Kaur, Ognibene-Hebbourn told police, was doing her patrols when she spotted him in a university schoolroom through a window, masturbating.

"He did not want her to tell anybody, because he did not want to seem like a pervert," Grabavac said, referencing a statement Ognibene-Hebbourn made to police.

He instead became known for the violence that ended Kaur's life, all of which was caught on UBC Okanagan security cameras.

Grabavac described to the court in minute-by-minute detail the footage that starts with a shirtless Ognibene-Hebbourn following Kaur through the university, the subsequent violent attack and Kaur laying lifeless in a puddle of her own blood.

First, he said, Ognibene-Hebbourn was seen walking through the school, with what appeared to be a knife in his hand. Kaur, around the same time, is shown stumbling down the stairs.

Shortly thereafter, Ognibene-Hebbourn nears and Kaur is seen backing toward glass doors with her arms in a defensive position.

Next, Grabavac said, Ognibene-Hebbourn "high kicks" Kaur in the torso.

"(Kaur) stumbles back and falls onto a ledge. She falls onto a floor mat in front of the internal glass doors," Grabavac said.

"(Kaur's) head is approximately three feet from the internal glass doors ... the security video shows the accused continued to advance on the deceased as she falls to the ground."



He punched her two times in the head, grabbed her body and then again "slammed" her into the ground.

Grabavac said Ognibene-Hebbourn then stomped on her right side torso with his full body weight.

He continued to kick her in the face and in the torso intermittently between 5:06 a.m. and 5:14 a.m. and when it was done the young woman was left motionless.

Grabavac said it was around 6 a.m. when Kaur was taken to Kelowna General Hospital. According to the agreed statement of fact, an RCMP officer was told by a neurosurgeon on the scene that Kaur suffered a massive head trauma with pressure building up in the brain.

Grabavac said she was given medication to stimulate brain activity. If it worked, there would have been emergency brain surgery. If not, there would be none.

It did not work and Kaur died from multiple head injuries in hospital.

Ognibene Hebbourn was taken into custody and initially detained under the Mental Health Act on Feb. 26, 2022, before he was charged in the murder about a month later. An indictment to the lesser charge of manslaughter was entered Jan. 6.

The rationale for the lesser charge relates in large part to the psychiatric assessments that have happened since.

Kaur had immigrated to Canada from India in 2015, and moved to Kelowna in 2018. She had just obtained her permanent residency in the month prior to her death. She had been attending school and was working to become a paramedic, and her family came from India for the sentencing.

"Harmandeep was not only our beloved daughter, but also a cherished sister and a bright light in our family's life," Grabavac said, reading a victim impact statement from her parents, into the court record.

"She came to Canada with dreams, not only for herself, but for us as a family. She was only 24 when her life was taken... She wanted to become a paramedic to serve the community and save lives, but instead of fulfilling that dream, her life was brutally taken, and it was paramedics who came not to work alongside her, but to try and save her life."

"She never expected that she would be the one taken away, not as a caregiver, but as a victim."

Her parents said that she was proud of her job at the Okanagan university, doing her duty with "the heart of a soldier, watching over the students and campus at night."

"That night, it could have been a student in danger, but it was her, and even in her last shift, she was doing what she always did, protecting others," her parents said.

"We are so proud of her bravery, her commitment and selfless heart. She had a pure heart, a strong spirit and endless love for her family.

Their home now feels like a "shadow of what it once was" in the aftermath.

"She was our daughter full of life, hope and promise, her life was cut short by someone she worked alongside, someone she trusted," they said.

"We are pleading for justice not out of hatred, but from the depth of our grief, so that no other family has to experience what we are going through."

Sentencing will continue Tuesday afternoon.