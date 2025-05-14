66th annual Knox Mountain Hill Climb takes place this weekend

Photo: Knox Mountain Hill Climb Podium photo from the 2024 Leavitt Machinery Knox Mountain Hill Climb.

Knox Mountain Park will be closed to the public this weekend as the annual hill climb takes place Saturday and Sunday.

This will be the 66th year race cars will be roaring up and down Knox Mountain. The park will be closed both May 17 and 18, with the base of Knox Mountain, Crown Lookout and Knox Mountain Drive open only to ticket holders Thursday until Monday.

Race organizer Jason Moulton owns Okanagan View Builders and is sponsoring the car show at the base of the mountain.

"The car show has been going since 1985," says Moulton.

As in years past, there will be food trucks on site, face painting for the kids and live entertainment. This year, there will also be a racing simulator so people can get an idea of what it's like to race up and down Knox.

"There's music after the race is over. Five food trucks will be there until 7 p.m. instead of 4 p.m. so if people want to hang out afterwards, meet the race drivers, the bands will be playing," Moulton says.

The park will remain open to visitors until the end of the day on Friday, May 16, though the following parking restrictions will be in effect:

Main parking area and Poplar Point Drive parking area: closed from Thursday, May 15 at 6 p.m. until Tuesday, May 20 at noon.

North side of Broadway Avenue: parking restrictions in effect from Thursday, May 15 at 5 p.m. until Monday, May 19.

The Knox Mountain Disc Golf Course will be closed for the weekend starting on Thursday as event campers arrive. The Knox Mountain Park Dog Park will also be closed for the weekend starting on Friday.

Organizers anticipate the park will be fully accessible to visitors by about noon on Monday, May 19, though event takedown may still be ongoing.

