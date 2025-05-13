Kelowna council unanimously endorse expansion plan for JoeAnna's House

Photo: Meiklejohn Architects JoeAnna's House expansion plan

The KGH Foundation has been given the go-ahead to begin construction of the expansion of JoeAnna’s House.

The foundation received unanimous support from city council Monday for its heritage alteration permit application.

“A heritage alteration permit is required because the site is on the edge of the boundary of the heritage conservation area,” development planning manager Nola Kilmartin told council.

“There is no heritage component to the building itself.”

The plan approved by council would see JoeAnna’s House, which caters to families of patients at Kelowna General Hospital, expand to the east.

It would allow for another 10 housing units to go with the existing 20.

While the expansion means the loss of some parking, Kilmartin reminded council recent provincial changes to transit oriented areas allows for the loss of some parking without the need for a variance.

She also noted the applicant provided a parking study which indicated many out-of-town guests come from smaller communities and don’t feel comfortable driving.

JoeAnna’s House opened in 2019 and has outgrown its current capacity.

Coun. Luke Stack applauded the foundation and the architect for a design that is pleasing and contiguous with the heritage nature of the neighbourhood.

He called it one of the best examples of sensitive integration into a neighbourhood he’s seen come before council.

“Council has frequently been asked to increase density under our new legislation where we are increasing density quite substantially throughout our neighbourhoods and we often run into conflict because the density seems to be too big a step for some people in the neighbourhood to accept,” said Stack.

"But, I look at this proposal and think it is a perfect example of sensitive integration into this neighbourhood. They are not only taking into consideration the heritage character of this area but they have maintained a height that is very acceptable.

“I wish I could see a lot more of this type of application.”

The KGH Foundation is in the midst of a $5.3 million fundraising campaign to pay for the expansion.