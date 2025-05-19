Okanagan Pet Expo returning to Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Okanagan Pet Expo set to return

Pet lovers, mark your calendars: the Okanagan Pet Expo is back and bigger than ever.

Set to take over the Laurel Packinghouse on Sunday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event is celebrating its third year with more activities, vendors, and animal-centred fun.

The 2025 Okanagan Pet Expo will feature over 50 vendors, unique competitions, live demonstrations, and plenty of opportunities to connect with local animal welfare organizations.

The event is not just about cute faces and wagging tails—it’s about "Paws, Play, and Purpose."

This year’s proceeds will benefit several local charities dedicated to animal rescue, welfare, and support services in the Okanagan.

Highlight events include:

11:00 a.m. – WOW the Yard Weenie Waggle

11:30 a.m. – Mini Mutt Mayhem (for dogs under 25 lbs)

12:00 p.m. – Paws & Paint (for cats and dogs)

1:00 p.m. – Meet & Greet with Canadian Canine Search Corps

1:30 p.m. – Meet & Greet with Happy Hooves Sanctuary goats

2:00 p.m. – Fairfield Emergency Animal Hospital Pug Dash

Throughout the day, attendees can also enjoy professional pet photo shoots by Dogs in Colour, available by donation.

Pet adoptions will be hosted by Paws it Forward, offering a chance to give a rescue dog a new forever home. And for those with a flair for fashion, costumed pets will be eligible for exclusive prizes.

“We’re thrilled to bring the community together again for this one-of-a-kind event,” said Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown, producer of the Okanagan Pet Expo.

“Whether you’re looking to adopt a new furry friend, learn more about animal wellness, or just spend a fun day with your family and pets, this expo has something for everyone—and it all supports several great causes.”

Admission is $10 per adult, $8 for seniors and youth, and free for kids under 12 and pets.