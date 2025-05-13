Kelowna MP gets new higher profile role

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Kelowna MP Stephen Fuhr has been given a new, higher profile role in government.

During Tuesday's swearing in ceremony in Ottawa, Prime Minister Marc Carney swore in his new cabinet and Fuhr was named secretary of state in defence procurement.

Secretary of state is a title given to junior ministers of state in the Government of Canada.

Fuhr has a strong history in Canadian defence. He flew CF-18 fighter jets for the Canadian Air Force, and spent years training military pilots, but in 2016 after being elected the MP of Kelowna-Lake Country, he was named to Canada's Standing Committee on National Defence late Friday.

The national defence committee is mandated to review all matters pertaining to the Department of National Defence and the Armed Forces. It is responsible for examining legislation, activities and expenditures of the military and determining the effectiveness of related policies and programs.

Carney's new cabinet has been described “small, focused” cabinet of less than 30 ministers and up to 10 secretaries of state, with half of the entire team being “fresh faces,” meaning that they have never been sworn in as ministers, said a source within the Prime Minister’s Office.