Bif Naked to headline at Kelowna Pride festival event

Photo: Contributed Bif Naked will perform at Kelowna's most iconic queer party.

Juno award winner Bif Naked will headline this year’s signature Pride event, FruitCake, organizers announced Tuesday.

The performance, set to take place Saturday, May 31 at Red Bird Brewing, marks the official after party of the Kelowna Pride Festival and organizers said it will be an unforgettable night of music, drag, and celebration.

“We wanted to close out the kick off to Kelowna Pride month with a true legend,” Dustyn Baulkham, executive producer at Rebellious Unicorns, said in a media release.

“Bif Naked is a trailblazer who represents strength, rebellion, and authenticity — everything Pride stands for. This is going to be our biggest FruitCake yet.”

Bif Naked is best known for her raw, emotional lyrics, relentless punk-rock energy, and hit singles like Spaceman.

Her powerful story of resilience — overcoming breast cancer, kidney failure, and heart surgery — has made her an icon in both the music world and as a fierce advocate for human and animal rights.

In addition to her performance, the entire Red Bird Brewing parking lot will be licensed, transforming the venue into a vibrant outdoor Pride experience, organizers said.

Opening the stage for Bif Naked is Matthew Presidente, Vancouver’s piano-driven rock/pop powerhouse, alongside longtime guitarist Pedwell.

Hosting the evening is Kelowna’s own drag sweetheart and Call Me Mother alum Ella Lamoureux, with a special drag performance by the theatrical and captivating LBEE the Drag Jack.

The event is for people 19-plus and tickets start at $39 and increase to $45 and $49 as tiers sell out. Limited quantities are available at each price point.

Tickets available online.