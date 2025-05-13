Kelowna council gives initial approval for Okanagan College plan to turn dorm into summer hotel

Photo: Castanet/file Dorm at Okanagan College's Kelowna campus.

Okanagan College is one step closer to welcoming tourists to student dorms at its Kelowna campus.

City council Monday gave unanimous consideration to a rezoning application that would turn one of the dorms into a hotel/motel for the summer months.

Council will have to give four readings to a soon-to-be crafted bylaw in the coming weeks before the college is allowed to accept summer guests.

The plan, outlined by planning staff, will allow the college to utilize dorms on campus that would otherwise sit idle during the summer months.

The college has two dorms. According to staff, one would be used primarily as a hotel/motel while the other would be used for summer students early in the summer then transition to the hotel/motel model later in the summer season.

The hotel/motel designation is different from a short-term rental designation since the college will have a fully staffed front desk and other services such as daily housekeeping.

Revenues from the venture are expected to help keep student accommodation below market rental rates during the school year.