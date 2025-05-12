UBCO researchers offering discussion on physical activity and diabetes

Photo: UBCO Researchers at UBCO are planning another Diabetes Dialogue event.

Researchers with UBC Okanagan are hosting another Diabetes Dialogue night, an extremely popular series that aims to provide reliable information about diabetes and health to the community.

On May 20 at Kelowna’s Trinity Church, diabetes and behavioural change researcher Dr. Mary Jung will provide research-backed strategies for living a better life with physical activity.

While the event is catered to those living with type 2 diabetes, or pre-diabetes, much of the information expected to be shared will be useful for everyone.

Dr. Jung is currently researching sustainable, community-based interventions that delay or stave off type 2 diabetes.

An estimated two million Canadians have diabetes or pre-diabetes and social media is awash with myths and misinformation. The Diabetes Dialogue events were launched to help Kelowna residents cut through that confusion. Previous events have attracted large attendance.

“We want people affected by diabetes to get their information from experts,” said Jonathan Little, UBC Okanagan professor in the School of Health and Exercise Sciences, in a previous interview.

The event on May 20, 7 to 8 p.m. is free, but registration is required.