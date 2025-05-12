Kelowna council narrowly sends Burtch Road redevelopment to public hearing

Photo: Contributed Redevelopment area

Kelowna city council voiced several concerns about plans for redevelopment of the Global Fitness site adjacent to the Parkinson Recreation Park.

Despite those concerns, council narrowly voted 5-4 to send the site’s area redevelopment plan forward to a public hearing.

However, some of those voting in favour said they did so with some “reluctance” and a level of “concern.”

The area redevelopment plan is not a detailed development plan but rather a series of concepts and commitments as to what the site will contain.

Councillors voting against plans for the site were not happy with the prospect of building heights up to 39 storeys and the possibility of between 1,600 and 1,700 residential units.

“I think there are many positive attributes to this and one of them is the conventions to the park, the public space and green space,” said Coun. Gord Lovegrove.

“A lower number of storeys, absolutely. A base of 20 and 26 to be consistent with Landmark…I just don’t see 39 storeys.

“Without light rail, I can’t support this.”

Coun. Rick Webber agreed, saying 36 to 39 storeys for that area is “too much for me.”

Coun. Luke Stack gave his support saying he believes the project is a good location for increased density, but did so reluctantly.

“But based on past experience, I am reluctant to accept covenants and not dedications,” said Stack.

“When they are referred to in the proposal here today that green space is integrated within the site which is publicly accessible parkland and pedestrian connections are public…even with covenants we have seen fences go up and once the people take ownership they decide they don’t want the public in their backyard.

“I want to be on record that covenants will not probably sway me for further support.”

Under terms of a "dedication," the developer would pay for the green space but ownership would revert to the city guaranteeing public access in perpetuity.

Both councillors Loyal Wooldridge and Maxine DeHart also had concerns over the covenant but offered their support for a public hearing.

“I like the vision this is setting,” said Wooldridge. “It makes sense to me being next to PRC and bringing more people to the employment lands.”

“I will support it at this time,” added DeHart. “If and when the developer wanted to go higher I would be looking at a lot of associated public benefit.

“They would have to come back with something substantial.”

Coun. Charlie Hodge was uncomfortable with both the height and density being suggested, calling the project “overkill.”

Councillors Hodge, Webber, Lovegrove and Cannan voted against the plan.

The proposed plan will now go to a future public hearing.