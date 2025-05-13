West Kelowna mother-of-six is the co-main event at upcoming fight night

Rob Gibson

West Kelowna's Lizzette Miller, 41, is a mother of six who is one of the top fighters in her weight class in the country.

Miller is one of the co-main events at Okanagan Fight Night coming up May 24 at the Kelowna Memorial Arena.

"It was after COVID, and I wanted to get into something. I thought they had a women's Muay Thai class (at Pacific Top Team Martial Arts), and came here to try it and I fell in love," Miller says.

Her journey through martial arts — balancing training, family life, and now preparing for one of the biggest moments in her fighting career has been an inspiration around her home at her club.

"She's so tough. I have so many stories about sparring with Lizzette, she always comes with a good attitude," says Adolfo Lozano, her coach.

Lozano says she has come a long way since she joined the club.

"She's been fighting for a few years, and (we are) super proud of her, all her achievements and improvement in martial arts."

Miller says she can't wait to get in the ring against her next opponent after taking home silver at the Canadian National kickboxing competition and silver at the B.C. kickboxing provincials.

"I want to experience things. I love this sport, this art, I want to try to experience it to the fullest, which meant, for me, getting into the ring at least once. And I did. As soon as I got out of that ring, I said, find me another fight. I was hooked. It was amazing," says Miller.

You can see how she does in the co-main event fight when she takes on Melissa Brochu later this month at Kelowna Memorial Arena.