Downtown Kelowna's Meet me on Bernard rolling out Friday

Photo: DKA A portion of Bernard Avenue is being closed for the annual promotion.

A couple of blocks of Kelowna's downtown strip will be open for strolling and closed to driving starting Friday.

The annual Meet me on Bernard initiative will see the span of Bernard Avenue between Abbott and Pandosy streets turn into an open pedestrian corridor, starting Friday and carrying on until Sept. 14.

"To accommodate the summer-wide initiative, the 200 and 300 blocks of Bernard will be closed to motorists starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 13," the City of Kelowna said in a media release.

"Water Street and Pandosy Street will remain open to vehicle traffic, as will Lawrence Avenue where it intersects with Abbott as a left turn only."

In turn, motorists are advised to watch out for pedestrians and cyclists when crossing Bernard.

On-street parking will be limited to accommodate extended patios in the 400 and 500 blocks.

Temporary accessible parking stalls will be in place on cross streets near Bernard Avenue for motorists’ convenience.

There will also be designated PayByPhone 15-minute pick-up and drop-off zones along Abbott and Mill Streets. Nightly, from 9 p.m. to midnight, these loading zones will serve as taxi areas.

Bernard Avenue is within walking distance of several parkades in Downtown Kelowna, including the Library.

To view parking options visit kelowna.ca/parking.