City of Kelowna hosts free build-your-own air purifier workshops

Photo: Castanet webcam Smoke hangs over the Kelowna area in September, 2023.

Air purifiers have gained popularity in recent years as wildfire smoke has become all too common, especially in parts of the Southern Interior.

The City of Kelowna is getting on board with a series of free workshops to show residents how to build their own household air purifiers.

Attendees will learn how to construct simple, effective air filters using readily available items like box fans and furnace filters. They’ll also hear other ways to improve indoor air quality and reduce exposure to the risks posed by wildfire smoke.

The workshops are a collaboration between the city, Simon Fraser University and Interior Health. They begin this week. Two sessions are being offered at the Okanagan Regional Library branch in Rutland on Thursday, May 15, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Another round of workshops is scheduled for Wednesday, June 11 at the downtown Kelowna branch of the library. Those sessions are from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Attendees must register in advance. While the workshops are open to all Kelowna residents, seniors, those with pre-existing respiratory conditions, new and expecting mothers and people who live in older buildings where air filtration might not be as effective are especially encouraged to attend.

Register for the workshops here.