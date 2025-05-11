Green grass, more crashes: Drivers warned to expect more wildlife activity on highways  

Photo: Pixabay stock photo Drivers are being warned to watch for increased wildlife activity on roads and highways as the weather warms up.

The Southern Interior is the most dangerous part of the province for animal-related crashes on area highways.

Drivers are being reminded that spring brings a sharp rise in wildlife on the move looking to graze on green grass along roadways.

“Animals don’t follow traffic rules,” says Trace Acres, program director at Road Safety at Work. “Even a small deer can cause a serious crash, and it often happens before the driver has time to react.”

In May, drivers are more likely to encounter deer on the roads, while moose are more active in June and July.

Crashes are most common around dawn and dusk, when animals are on the move and visibility can be a challenge due to the sun shining in your eyes. High-risk areas tend to be along highways that link rural and suburban areas, especially near green belts, golf courses, parks, fields and other natural feeding areas.

Thousands of collisions

In 2023 in B.C. there were 12,825 collisions between vehicles and animals, causing 1,070 injuries, according to ICBC statistics.

Between 2018 and 2023, the annual average of wildlife-related incidents on Southern Interior roadways was 5,086, with an average of 439 people injured. That’s, by far, the highest of any region in the province. The next closest was the North Central region, with an average of 2,989 collisions and 255 injuries.

ICBC statistics show Vancouver Island had an average of 2,207 incidents over the same five-year span, with 185 injuries reported. The Lower Mainland accounted for 1,239 incidents and 110 injuries.

What can drivers do?

Acres says preparation and awareness are key to staying safe. “You can’t predict what an animal will do but you can adjust your driving to lower your chances of a crash.”

Drivers are encouraged to:

Plan routes to avoid key wildlife areas during high-risk times or choose safer travel times.

Stay alert and watch for animal crossing signs. They’re posted along roads where wildlife is often seen.

Slow down when you see an animal on the side of the road. Others may be nearby.

Scan roadsides and ditches for movement, especially in low light.

Avoid swerving around an animal, which can lead to more serious crashes.

Warn other drivers about the presence of wildlife by using four-way flashers or flashing your headlights.

“Even seasoned drivers get caught off guard,” Acres says. “The safest thing you can do is to drive in a way that gives you more time and space to react.”