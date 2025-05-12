Thundershowers forecast to start the week 

Some much-needed rain could fall on the Southern Interior this week, but it also comes with the possibility of lightning. Thundershowers are forecast for Monday in Okanagan.

“It will be mainly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers, a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Philippe-Alain Bergeron. “The snow level will be 1200 metres early, but it will quickly rise to 2000 metres.”

Winds of 30 km/h are forecast on Monday afternoon, with highs near 14.

It’s expected to clear up and warm up on Tuesday and Wednesday. The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with highs around 20-22 C.

Another low-pressure system is set to move towards southern B.C. near the end of the work week.

“It’s very uncertain right now but it looks like it would start hitting the coast around Thursday and progress into the Interior, more likely Thursday night/Friday, with still a bit of uncertainty” said Bergeron.

“By then we have, basically, cloudy with a 30 or 40 per cent chance of showers.”

High temperatures will be around 18 C on Thursday and Friday.

Cloudy conditions and daytime highs near 20 C are forecast for the start of the Victoria Day long weekend on Saturday.

Overnight lows will range from 8 C to 10 C throughout the week.

