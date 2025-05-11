House completely destroyed by fire in Kelowna's Ellison area Sunday

Photo: Contributed A large plume of smoke is visible from behind the Kelowna airport Sunday morning.

UPDATE: 2:05 p.m.

The home that burned on Kelowna's Dead Pine Drive Sunday morning was completely destroyed, but all occupants got out without injury.

Fire crews from the Ellison Fire Department, along with assistance from Joe Rich Fire Rescue, have now fully extinguished the fire, but Ellison fire chief David Bates says there's little left of the home, save for the foundation.

Bates says the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

ORIGINAL: 11:25 a.m.

A home appears to have caught fire in the hills behind the Kelowna International Airport Sunday morning.

Photos sent to Castanet show a large plume of black smoke coming from the Ellison area, visible from Highway 97, and one Castanet reader says it's coming from a house fire on Dead Pine Drive.

The fire has been burning since about 10:45 a.m. and fire crews have responded, but people on scene say the fire is not yet under control.

A witness says the home appears to be "total loss."

Castanet will update this story when more information becomes available.