House burns in Kelowna's Ellison area Sunday morning

Photo: Contributed A large plume of smoke is visible from behind the Kelowna airport Sunday morning.

A home appears to have caught fire in the hills behind the Kelowna International Airport Sunday morning.

Photos sent to Castanet show a large plume of black smoke coming from the Ellison area, visible from Highway 97, and one Castanet reader says it's coming from a house fire on Dead Pine Drive.

The fire has been burning since about 10:45 a.m. and fire crews have responded, but people on scene say the fire is not yet under control.

A witness says the home appears to be "total loss."

