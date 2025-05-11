262497
Kelowna News  

House burns in Kelowna's Ellison area Sunday morning

Black smoke from house fire

A home appears to have caught fire in the hills behind the Kelowna International Airport Sunday morning.

Photos sent to Castanet show a large plume of black smoke coming from the Ellison area, visible from Highway 97, and one Castanet reader says it's coming from a house fire on Dead Pine Drive.

The fire has been burning since about 10:45 a.m. and fire crews have responded, but people on scene say the fire is not yet under control.

A witness says the home appears to be "total loss."

Castanet will update this story when more information becomes available.

