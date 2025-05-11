GeoVerra donates global navigation satellite survey systems to Okanagan College

Photo: Contributed Okanagan College engineering students will be able to train with modern equipment.

An Edmonton-based company is giving civil engineering students at Okanagan College a leg up.

GeoVerra, which has six locations in B.C., has donated six global navigation satellite survey systems to the college’s civil engineering technology program. The total value of the donation is $77,900.

“GeoVerra’s donation is substantial, as this survey equipment is commonly used on construction sites locally and throughout the world and will help us prepare our students for today’s modern construction sector,” Okanagan College civil engineering technology professor Chris Pieper said in a press release.

“We know that 93 per cent of our civil engineering technology grads are employed in the industry, so it’s essential that we are preparing them for their careers.”

The cutting-edge technology will help students gain practical, hands-on experience with tools they will use in today’s technologically advanced construction industry.

“GeoVerra is proud to support Okanagan College’s civil engineering CET program by donating industry leading survey equipment,” GeoVerra equipment and asset management director Shawn Hearn said.

“We understand the importance of empowering the next generation with education and tools that foster innovation, ensuring a bright and technologically advanced future.”