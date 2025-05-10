Central Okanagan rental asking prices not much different than two years ago

Rental asking prices in the Central Okanagan were both up and down in April but are essentially right on par with the last two years or so.
The one-bedroom unit price, according to Castanet classifieds data, dropped last month to an average of $1,604. That marked the second straight monthly decline, and it was based on 61 listings.
The average two-bedroom asking price jumped in April after back-to-back months of decreases. Last month’s average was $2,263, which was $99 more than March’s average. The April figure was based on 70 listings.
The one-bedroom average has bounced around between $1,500 and $1,700 for the most part since the beginning of 2023. In the 28 months since January 2023, the average one-bedroom asking price in the Central Okanagan is $1,613.
During those same 28 months, the average two-bedroom mark is $2,256.