Two Okanagan pharmacists capture BC Pharmacy Association awards

Photo: Contributed Steven Hopp, left, and Brad Adams received awards.

A pair of Okanagan pharmacists recently received awards of excellence.

BC Pharmacy Association held its annual awards gala last weekend in Victoria, honouring those in the industry based on their impact to patient care, communities, innovation and dedication to helping peers grow.

Nine pharmacists and two students received awards, including two from the Okanagan.

Kelowna’s Steven Hopp captured the Murray Dykeman Mentorship Award for how he helps raise the next generation of pharmacists. Hopp owns Rutland Medical Pharmacy and co-owns Budget Pharmacy in Duncan. Between the two stores, Hopp trains up to seven students from UBC’s pharmacy program each year.

Meanwhile, Vernon’s Brad Adams took home the New Practitioner Award, given to the pharmacist who displays excellence in his first five years of practising. Adams, 43, is in his third career, having worked as a chef and mortgage broker. He is now the pharmacy manager at the Save-On-Foods in Village Green Shopping Centre.