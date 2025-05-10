Sotheby’s International Realty Canada and REW form new partnership

Photo: Contributed Nathan Flavel is the managing broker of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada’s BC Interior office.

REW and the Interior office of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada have teamed up in an effort to better serve home seekers in the region.

Sotheby’s has more than 30 agents in the Thompson, Okanagan and Kootenay markets focusing on distinctive properties, and REW brings a wealth of market data and insights to the arrangement.

“REW’s deep understanding of the Canadian real estate landscape and its focus on high-quality digital solutions allows us to showcase our luxury listings to a broader, highly qualified audience,” said Nathan Flavel, who is the managing broker of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada’s BC Interior office.

“This partnership is about enhancing our agents’ ability to connect with buyers and sellers in a more meaningful and effective way.”

REW provides a fast and easy home search experience for buyers, sellers and renters, including sales history, local agent directories, open home schedules and more.

“I’m thrilled by our expanded partnership into the Okanagan, as we have been partnering with them in the Lower Mainland since last year,” REW director of real estate and industry engagement Erin Best said. “Seeing their interest to expand regions through this partnership is a testament to our organizational alignment on service, reputation and consumer experience.

“Sotheby’s International Realty Canada is a brand synonymous with luxury, trust and excellence.”

REW, in partnership with Castanet, has the largest database of real estate listings in the Thompson-Okanagan.