Northbound lanes of Highway 33 in Kelowna closed due to mudslide

Photo: Contributed A mudslide has closed the northbound lanes of Highway 33 in Kelowna Saturday morning.

UPDATE: 7:25 a.m.

The northbound lanes of Highway 33 are closed below Black Mountain Saturday morning after a mudslide came across the road.

While DriveBC first reported fallen rocks had closed the highway, images sent to Castanet show a mudslide has come across the road, between Muir and Springfield roads.

An AIM Roads vehicle is on scene blocking traffic. Southbound lanes are unaffected at this time.

ORIGINAL: 7:05 a.m.

Rocks have fallen on Highway 33 in Kelowna Saturday morning, closing the northbound lanes of the road just east of Rutland.

At 6:30 a.m., DriveBC said rocks had fallen on the highway between Muir and Springfield roads, leading to the closure of the northbound lanes.

It appears southbound traffic is still getting through at this time.

The size of the rockfall is not known at this time, but DriveBC says a new update will be provided at 8:30 a.m.