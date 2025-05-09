Wildfire salvage harvesting begins at Stephens Coyote Ridge Regional Park

Photo: Contributed Salvage harvesting begins at Stephens Coyote Ridge Regional Park

Recovery efforts are now underway at Stephens Coyote Ridge Regional Park as salvage harvesting begins to address damage caused by 2023's Grouse Complex wildfire.

Operations are scheduled to run from May 13 to June 27 and will involve the removal of hazardous trees from the burned areas.

The park remains closed during this phase of wildfire recovery, with trail restoration planned afterward. The goal is to reopen the park to the public by summer.

"Salvage harvesting at Stephens Coyote Ridge Regional Park is an important step in our wildfire recovery efforts in the park," said Wayne Darlington, manager of parks capital planning and asset management.

"By removing hazardous trees, we can begin to rejuvenate the park's natural beauty and ensure it remains a safe and enjoyable space for visitors again."

Visitors to nearby North Glenmore Dog Park are being asked to use the south parking lot while work is underway, as the north parking area will be closed to accommodate heavy equipment.

The RDCO is urging the public to respect all barricades and signage and to stay out of the closed park area for safety reasons.