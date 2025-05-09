Kelowna dog survives suspected opioid poisoning near middle school

Photo: Contributed Kelowna Chihuahua Lupini

A Kelowna pet owner is warning others to stay alert after her dog, Lupini, survived a suspected opioid drug poisoning during a walk in North Rutland earlier this week.

The incident took place Wednesday on Rutland Road North, directly across from Rutland Middle School.

According to the owner, Nadia Alterio, her chihuahua Lupini ingested what appeared to be a drug in powder form that had been left on the ground.

"All of a sudden our chihuahua came over to us and she was out of it. Her tongue was hanging right out, she couldn't even walk. She had no control of her bowel movements," Alterio recalled.

Alarmed by the symptoms, Alterio rushed Lupini to Pawsitive Veterinary Care in Kelowna. There, the vet team quickly recognized the signs of opioid poisoning and administered naloxone.

"She instantly came back. We didn't think she was going to make it," said Alterio.

"She is good now. We couldn't believe it. The naloxone is what saved her."

Alterio now wants to raise awareness about the danger of toxic substances in public areas and urges pet owners to be vigilant when walking their animals.

''The vets are the heroes," Alterio added.