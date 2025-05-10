Festivals Kelowna making changes to event security this summer after Vancouver attack

Rob Gibson

As spring and summer events ramp up in the Okanagan, the tragic attack at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver has heightened safety concerns for festival organizers.

"Moments like that are obviously heartbreaking. I've been talking with my peers about it, and we actually get a little angry about it — that the community can't gather safely," said Renata Mills, executive director of Festivals Kelowna.

"Events in Kelowna this summer are going to see a change to what our roadway safety plans are."

Eleven people were killed last month when a driver plowed a vehicle into the festival in Vancouver.

Preparations for Meet Me on Bernard are expected to begin on May 16 and planning for Canada Day has also been impacted by the Lapu Lapu tragedy.

"We always have to think of these worst case scenarios."

Mills says Kelowna is lucky because many of the spaces where people gather for events and concerts in Kelowna have some natural protection.

"Kerry Park is one of the main venues that we use for Parks Alive every summer. It's a high profile public space, but it's also physically laid out in a way that makes it really difficult for a vehicle, if someone had ill intent... to actually come into the space," said Mills.

Bernard Avenue being closed off also provides protection and Mills says planners thought ahead to prevent people from accidentally turning onto a roadway. But those same barricades also prevent a vehicle from purposefully driving down and harming people.

As many as 50,000 people are expected to gather in downtown Kelowna for Canada Day on July 1. Mills says organizers have always taken safety and security very seriously, including the possibility of an active shooter.

"Very unnerving conversations, but very important ones to have sometimes," she says.

Festivals Kelowna works closely with other city organizations, including emergency services and the outdoor event planning department, to ensure people can get out and enjoy summer in the Okanagan.

"Don't be nervous. It's highly, highly unlikely. Parks Alive in particular, and even Canada Day, 99 per cent of our activities are happening within a public park space, which is very hard to get into," Mills says.

"We will be thinking about, how do we increase safety measures so we will have the public's best interests at heart and in our planning, have a great summer, and don't be afraid to come out and enjoy events."

Festivals Kelowna is also encouraging local artisans and not for profit groups to participate in this year's Canada Day celebrations.

Anyone interested can download applications at www.festivalskelowna.com by following the link to the “Celebrate Canada Day-Kelowna” page, and clicking on the desired vendor area. You can also call Festivals Kelowna at 250-868-3326.