Kelowna's Waterfront Park will host the Rosé Disco in July

Photo: Rosé Disco The Rosé Disco will be coming to Kelowna for the first time in July.

Those interested in wine, dancing and sunshine will have a new event to check out in Kelowna this summer.

The Rosé Disco will be taking over Kelowna's Waterfront Park on July 19, featuring rosé from more than 30 wineries, along with food trucks and DJ sets from a number of artists.

“Think wine tasting meets music festival – Rosé Disco is the pink and white affair of the summer,” the event says on its website.

Those attending will be required to stick to the pink and white dress code.

DJs playing at the event will include Vancouver's Felix Cartal and Whistler's SkiiTour, along with Kelowna's own UR Girl Meems and Angie C.

The event has been held in Vancouver over the past two summers. While a Toronto Rosé Disco was scheduled last year, it was cancelled at the last minute due to weather. This is the first time it will be coming to Kelowna.

This year's Vancouver date is set for July 27 while Toronto's will take place Aug. 16.

Tickets for the Kelowna event have not yet gone on sale, but those interested can sign up for pre-sale access here.