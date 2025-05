Madison Reeve

This week's Kelowna SPCA pet of the week is Lulu

Lulu is very playful and loves to hang out with his stuffed animals.

She is highly toy motivated and loves to play fetch – well, she’s better at running after the toys than returning them.

If you would like to adopt her head down to 3785 Casorso Rd. where the SPCA is open Tuesday to Saturday.