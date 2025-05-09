Kelowna-based country artist Mitch Zorn opened for Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on hours' notice

Photo: Prospera Place Mitch Zorn steps in as support at Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s Farewell Tour stop at Prospera Place.

A Kelowna country music singer got to shine on stage at Propsera Place Thursday night.

Mitch Zorn took the stage to open for the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band after Kathleen Edwards was unable to perform due to illness.

Zorn only had a couple of hours to pull his act together but managed to deliver a standout performance that quickly won the crowd over.

“I've played a lot of shows and it's usually… playing four or five hundred [capacity],” said Zorn. “Coming in through the back, sitting in the green room, and seeing the lineup full of people, it's something I've dreamed about my entire life. So this is such an amazing experience, and I was definitely fighting some tears out there.”

Zorn is originally from Nakusp, and his performance drew cheers from the audience who were gathered for the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s iconic final tour.

Zorn is also a finalist in the SiriusXM Top of the Country contest, his album "Back To You" continues to gain momentum as he solidifies his place in Canada’s country music scene.