RCMP plan to step up enforcement in downtown Kelowna this summer

Photo: Kelowna RCMP The Kelowna RCMP Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) recently seized a number of drugs in Kelowna’s downtown core.

Kelowna RCMP say its Crime Reduction Unit will step up enforcement in downtown Kelowna this summer.

“The Crime Reduction Unit will be providing enhanced policing within the downtown core starting this summer,” says Sgt. Scott Powrie of the RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit.

The CRU recently targeted known traffickers and high-risk offenders in the city's downtown. In a sweep conducted Wednesday, officers seized drugs and weapons from a number of people.

According to the Kelowna RCMP, the most recent seizures included the following:

1 pound of cannabis,

100 grams of psilocybin,

Approximately 140 grams of street drugs (primarily cocaine and fentanyl)

Weapons,

Drug trafficking equipment.

“This not only is to strengthen current enforcement efforts, but to respond directly to the concerns raised by residents and businesses downtown," Sgt. Powrie said.

"We continue to adapt and modernize our strategies to ensure we are delivering the highest level of service to the community.”