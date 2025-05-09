Interior Health issues overdose alert for Kelowna

Photo: Contributed IH has issued an overdose alert for Kelowna.

Interior Health is urging individuals who partake in drug use to check their drugs due to what IH is calling an “unpredictable” supply of drugs which has led to a recent increase in toxic deaths.

As a result, the health authority has taken the step of issuing an overdose alert for Kelowna.

“The current down/opioid supply is unpredictable in its makeup,” IH says.

“These drugs often contain a benzodiazepines and/or potent tranquilizers in addition to fentanyl and analogues.

“This often means that there are different mechanisms of action and effects that amplify each other, contributing to higher risk of overdose and other complications.”

People can check their drugs by calling or texting 250-869-7870. Drug checking is available in Kelowna from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.

Drug checking locations are available at www.drugchecking.ca.