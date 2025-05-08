Fourth instalment of Okanagan TV & Film Forum set for May 31 in Kelowna

Photo: Cindy White A crew shoots a holiday movie in Kelowna in December 2021.

If U.S. President Donald Trump follows through on his threat to slap a 100 per cent tariff on movies made outside the United States there could be a whole lot to discuss at the 4th instalment of the Okanagan TV & Film Forum.

The event is set to take place from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 31 at Metro Hub, 1265 Ellis Street in Kelowna.

The forum will offer an in-depth look at career opportunities on both sides of the camera. It is also an opportunity for local businesses to connect with producers and join the growing list of locations, suppliers and other services linked to the growing sector.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear directly from long-time industry leaders. Keynote speakers will also highlight the impact of the TV & Film industry on the community, philanthropy, diversity and mental health.

There will be a Q & A session for the audience and screenings of films that highlight the projects that have been shot in the Okanagan and feature some of the A-list actors that have worked here.

Space is limited and tickets to the Okanagan TV & Film Forum are expected to go fast. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.